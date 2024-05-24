National

Kolkata: Section 144 Imposed From May 28 To July 26 To Avoid 'Violent Demonstrations'

The decision to impose Section 144 for 60 days has been taken by Kolkata police based on information received from credible sources that violent demonstrations are likely to take place which may lead to large-scale disturbances of the public tranquillity and breach of the peace.

As a pre-emptive measure to avoid 'violent demonstrations' in the city, Kolkata Police on Friday imposed Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the city for a period of 60 days from May 28 to July 26. The prohibition of any unlawful assembly of five or more persons will remain in place from May 28 till July 26, 2024, or until further order.

Section 144 in Kolkata: What did the order say?

“In exercise of the power conferred by Sub-Section(1) of Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 (Act 2 of 1974) read with the Sub-Section(3) of the said Section, I, Vineet Kumar Goyal, Commissioner of Police, Kolkata being an Executive Magistrate for the Metropolitan area of Kolkata as well as in the district of South 24 Parganas (within the limits of the suburbs of Kolkata falling under Kolkata police jurisdiction) do hereby prohibit for a period of 60 (Sixty) days from 28.05.2024 to 26.07.2024 or until further order, any unlawful assembly of 05 or more persons, carrying of lathi, any lethal or other dangerous weapons or doing of any act which is likely to cause breach of the peace and disturbances of the public tranquillity and disruption of vehicular traffic within the said area in the town of Kolkata," said the order.

The decision has been taken based on information received from credible sources that violent demonstrations are likely to take place resulting in large-scale disturbances of the public tranquillity and breach of the peace.

