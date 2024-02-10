Melting Pot For Musicians

Kolkata in January is awash with curated festivals—music, literature, cinema, food, theatre. The city, in some ways, is like Paris. It hosts ‘‘strugglers’’ and the ‘‘ones-who-made-it’’ with deserving appreciation or rejection. Especially for the music fraternity, Kolkata attracts a larger pool of young talent than Mumbai, where every musician ultimately dreams of reaching. The reasons for this: one, it costs a third to live in Kolkata compared to Mumbai. And two, Kolkata has long been home to many pandits and ustads of Shastriya Sangeet. The city became a melting pot for musicians after Nawab Wajid Ali Shah settled here with his courtiers and courtesans after being ousted from Oudh in the mid-19th century. The Nawab spent his exile in pursuit of music, poetry and debauchery. Though there is no such thing as the Kolkata Gharana or the Bengal Gharana, many musicians from all gharanas make Kolkata their home to practise and hone their skills.