Kolkata Airport Declares Emergency After Bengaluru-Bound Plane Engine Fails Mid-Air; All Land Safely

Kolkata airport declared a full emergency on Friday night when an IndiGo flight to Bengaluru experienced an engine failure mid-air. Both runways were cleared immediately and the plane landed safely.
All 173 passengers and crew onboard were unharmed in the incident.
What Happened In The Flight?
According to passenger Nilanjan Das, a strange noise was heard and flames were seen coming from the engine of the Bengaluru-bound plane shortly after takeoff.
It prompted the plane to turn around and return to Kolkata, explained Das to the Times Of India.
An airport official reportedly said that the pilot of flight 6E 0573 reported an engine failure shortly after takeoff, declaring an emergency at 10:39 p.m.
The runway was quickly prepared for the emergency landing and the plane landed safely on one engine at 11:05 p.m.
The official told TOI, "An engine failure is a serious emergency. But it is not uncommon. Thankfully, the flight touched down safely."