Saturday, Apr 30, 2022
Khuba Reviews Central Schemes In Mizoram

On Thursday he was briefed about the power scenario in the state and on the need to augment power generation.        

Updated: 30 Apr 2022 10:23 am

Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers and New and Renewable Energy Bhagwanth Khuba Friday reviewed various central schemes being implemented in  Mizoram's Mamit district and asked officials to ensure that they are implemented in the right manner. 

Khuba, who had arrived here on Thursday on a two-day tour of the state. also visited ongoing projects under the aspiration district programme  in Mamit, an official release said. On Thursday he was briefed about the power scenario in the state and on the need to augment power generation.                   

According to officials of the power and electricity department, Mizoram's peak power demand is 155MW. It has a hydro potential of 3,663 MW while the installed capacity is 29.35MW, it said. Installed solar capacity is 3.85 MW and local generation of solar power during 2021- 22 was 3.39 MU.

The union minister was also briefed about the present scenario, development works and constraints faced by the state in tourism and agriculture sectors. Khuba interacted with Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Thursday and the two leaders discussed a wide range of issues, including the state's economy and generation of power from dams, besides solar and wind power, the release added.

(With PTI inputs)

