Kerala Guv, Leaders Pay Tributes to Mahatma Ayyankali on Death Anniversary

In a social media post, the Governor said, "My pranams to iconic social reformer Mahatma Ayyankali on his smrithi divas. His historic crusade against untouchability, his pioneering struggles for the right to education, and his monumental contributions toward securing social justice and human dignity for the downtrodden will always be remembered." He said Ayyankali's life of dedication and resilience continues to be an enduring inspiration for an inclusive society.