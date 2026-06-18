Kerala Guv, Leaders Pay Tributes to Mahatma Ayyankali on Death Anniversary

Arlekar paid tribute to Ayyankali, recalling the social reformer's immense contributions towards social justice, human dignity and the upliftment of oppressed sections of society.
In a social media post, the Governor said, "My pranams to iconic social reformer Mahatma Ayyankali on his smrithi divas. His historic crusade against untouchability, his pioneering struggles for the right to education, and his monumental contributions toward securing social justice and human dignity for the downtrodden will always be remembered." He said Ayyankali's life of dedication and resilience continues to be an enduring inspiration for an inclusive society.
Kerala Labour Minister Bindu Krishna, in a Facebook post, said Ayyankali played a decisive role in Kerala's social renaissance and dedicated his life to building an egalitarian society.
Paying homage to the social reformer, she said his struggles for the rights of the oppressed and his message of social reform continue to inspire generations.
BJP Kerala president Rajeev Chandrasekhar also paid tributes to Ayyankali, describing him as a brave son of Kerala who fought against social injustice and stood for the education, dignity and rights of the oppressed.
In a Facebook post, Chandrasekhar said Ayyankali's courageous struggles for equality and social empowerment remain an inspiration for future generations.
He also said the social reformer taught society that true progress can be achieved only when equal justice and equal opportunities are ensured for every citizen.
Kerala Electricity Minister Sunny Joseph paid tribute to Ayyankali, saying the social reformer gave courage to oppressed people who were denied even the right to walk on public pathways and taught them to assert that they, too, were human beings.
"Ayyankali's life and struggles remain a powerful reminder of the fight against social discrimination and for human dignity, equality and justice," he said in a Facebook post.
BJP State General Secretary S Suresh paid floral tributes at the memorial of Mahatma Ayyankali at Venganoor here on Thursday.
Suresh offered floral homage at the memorial and recalled Ayyankali's contributions as a leader of Kerala's renaissance movement and his lifelong struggle for social equality and the rights of the oppressed.
Ayyankali was a social reformer who spearheaded movements for the rights, education and social upliftment of oppressed communities in the erstwhile Travancore region.
He fought against caste discrimination and worked for social equality and justice.
He passed away on June 18, 1941.