Kerala Governor Accuses CMO Of ‘Patronising Smuggling’, BJP Says Vijayan Government Fomenting 'Constitutional Crisis'

The clash between Kerala Government and the Governor further took a new turn today as Arif Mohammad Khan alleged the P Vijayan government of “patronising smuggling”.

The Governor responded to the allegations of Kerala CM that he has been politically interfering in the appointments of the Vice Chancellors and said that if Vijayan can give a single proof of him being indulged in the process of recruitment, he will resign.

“They (Left government, CM) are saying I am doing this (action against VCs) to bring RSS people. If I have nominated even one person, not just of RSS, any person, on my own using my authority, then I will resign. Will he (CM) be able to resign if he is not able to prove it? I am asking you (the media),” the Governor said addressing the reporters. He also asked the government to substantiate its stance as the allegations pressed against him are ‘serious’ in nature.

However, he noted that as Vijayan government is engaged into ‘smuggling’, he has to interfere. “I have never interfered. But now I see all smuggling activities are patronised by the office of the Chief Minister (CMO). Now books are being written. People sitting in the CMO dictate Kannur University VC to appoint their relatives -- underqualified and unqualified. I have never interfered,” Khan added.

He also directly took a jibe at CM and said, “But if the state government, the CMO and the people close to CM are involved in smuggling activities, definitely there are grounds for me to interfere.”

Meanwhile, speaking to Outlook, the National spokesperson of BJP from Kerala, Tom Vadakkan said that the Government is trying to create “Constitutional Crisis.”

“The Governor is doing his duty and as the state government is opposing it. And through this it is creating a Constitutional crisis in the state,” he said.

In reference to the ‘smuggling’ allegation, he said, “It has been in public domain now for sometime. The investigative agency (ED) said that because of the involvement of the CMO, the justice can’t be done in Kerala. They have asked the case to be moved from Kerala to Karnataka.”

But the Chief Minister’s office is trying tooth and nail to ensure that the case is not transferred outside the state, he added. “There are threats to life of the people who are giving evidence. So, there is nothing new in what the Governor has said”, the spokesperson added.

“It is unfortunate the CMO is involved in covering the case as there are officials directly who have been involved and accused in the case,” Vadakkan noted.

He was referring to the gold smuggling case where the M Sivasankar, former principal secretary to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is an accused.

P Vijayan accuses Governor of promoting saffornisation

Kerala Governor was responding to the allegations made by Kerala CM P Vijayan yesterday at Thiruvanthapuram. Vijayan while addressing a convention of Education Protection Committee accused Khan of peddling the agenda of RSS.

Pointing out the three contentious issues- seeking of VC’s resignation by the Governor, keeping the bills pending and attempts to remove the finance minister, the CM said that the recent move of Khan to remove 15 senate members of Kerala University as well as seeking immediate resignation of the Vice Chancellors of several varsities in the state was beyond the powers he has as Chancellor.

He also clarified that the position of the chancellor has its own constitutional limits. However, the recent moves of the chancellor itself reflects the ‘uneasiness’ among some groups within RSS who are not happy with the progress made by Kerala in the front of education, the CM added.

Accusing the efforts of Khan to saffronise the state he said, “It is all part of the agenda of the RSS and Sangh Parivar for saffronisation of the universities in the state.”

Vijayan also referred to the pending bills and reminded Khan that he is not beyond the judiciary as several courts have already given directions that the Governor cannot hold on the bills indefinitely. He accused him of superseding the power of legislature as well.

Talking on the demand of the Governor to remove the finance minister K N Balagopal on the ground that he has tried to ruin the cordial relations between the states by invoking offensive comments; Vijayan said that Khan has to remember that the Governor recruits or removes ministers from the cabinet on the aide or advice of the Chief Minister.

The Issue of VC recruitment

The long-drawn battle between Vijayan and Khan recently got further fillip as the Governor asked Vice Chancellors of nine Kerala universities to resign citing the Supreme Court’s decision where it cancelled the appointment of the VC of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University. SC said that the UGC regulation of recommending three names to the Governor had not been followed by the selection panel.

However, the Vice Chancellors upon the order of the government didn’t submit the resignation and knocked the doors of Kerala HC that while hearing the case said as the chancellor already had sent show cause notice to the VCs for not submitting the resignation, the directive seeking resignation itself stands cancelled.