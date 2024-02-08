Kejriwal To Dedicate Thermal Power Plant To Punjab People On Feb 11

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will dedicate the 540-MW thermal power plant at Goindwal Sahib in Tarn Taran district on February 11, state power minister Harbhajan Singh said on Thursday.

The state government bought this plant, which was earlier owned by GVK Power, at an outlay of Rs 1,080 crore last month, claiming that it was the first private power plant bought by the government.