Kejriwal Claims ED Didn't Find Anything After Raiding Houses Of His Assistant, AAP MLAs

These are being done to trample the AAP and trouble its members, Kejriwal said in a post on 'X'.

The ED on Tuesday searched the premises of Kejriwal's personal assistant (PA) Bibhav Kumar and others as part of its probe into charges that the AAP and some officials received kickbacks of about Rs 21 crore through alleged irregularities in a Delhi Jal Board (DJB) contract, official sources said.

The action is part of a money laundering investigation focusing on alleged bribes that were garnered through irregularities in the DJB tendering process and purportedly channelled as election funds to the AAP, they said.