Monday, Feb 21, 2022
Kejriwal Begins UP Tour From Monday, Will Also Visit Gorakhpur

Arvind Kejriwal begins his four-day Uttar Pradesh tour to drum up support for party candidates in the ongoing assembly polls.

Arvind Kejriwal during an election roadshow in Delhi. PTI

Updated: 21 Feb 2022 11:24 am

Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal begins his four-day Uttar Pradesh tour from Monday to drum up support for party candidates in the ongoing assembly polls, AAP office-bearers said.

Kejriwal, the Delhi chief minister, will begin the tour with an address at a public meeting in the state capital's Qaisarbagh area, party spokesperson Vaibhav Maheshwari said.

“Kejriwal will also be visiting Barabanki and Prayagraj and Gorakhpur during the four-day visit and join various election-related programmes of the AAP," Maheshwari said.

Kejriwal will be joined by the party's Uttar Pradesh in-charge Sanjay Singh, and three-four MLAs from Delhi, where the party is in power, he added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be contesting the assembly polls from Gorakhpur (Sadar) seat

