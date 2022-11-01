Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Kejriwal Accuses LG Of Obstructing Govt Schemes, Says Mohalla Clinics, Schools To Be Next Targets

During a press conference here, Kejriwal said by "abusing" him, Saxena was insulting the mandate of two crore people of Delhi. Sources in the LG Secretariat, however, said Saxena's office had not received any file from the government seeking permission to continue the programme.

AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal
AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal openly attacked Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Nov 2022 4:34 pm

In a sign of growing tension between the two sides, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday openly attacked Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena for the first time and accused him of obstructing programmes and schemes of the AAP government.

Without naming anybody, Kejriwal alleged that his government's mohalla clinics and schools will be targeted next, but told the people that "your son will stand as a shield". His allegation comes amid rumours that the LG had not approved extension for 'Dilli Ki Yogshala' scheme, under which free yoga classes are conducted, after October 31.

During a press conference here, Kejriwal said by "abusing" him, Saxena was insulting the mandate of two crore people of Delhi. Sources in the LG Secretariat, however, said Saxena's office had not received any file from the government seeking permission to continue the programme.

"I have no issues with the abuses hurled by the Delhi LG towards me. Kejriwal is not important. But when he abuses the Delhi chief minister, he not only abuses me, but insults the faith of two crore people who voted for me. This is not right," Kejriwal said. The Aam Aadmi Party national convener told the people that there will henceforth be attempts to stop mohalla clinics and schools, but "your son will stand as a shield".

"For the last few months, we have been seeing that they are trying to stop various initiatives in Delhi. They did not allow 'Dilli Ki Diwali' and 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign. Now, we are hearing that their next targets are mohalla clinics and school. They will stop tenders of those providing free medicines and tests in mohalla clinics. They will target contractual staff in government hospitals and guest teachers in government schools," Kejriwal alleged.

"I won't let anyone stop the work in Delhi. The LG and BJP can target as much as they want but your son will stand as a shield," he asserted. Last month, Kejriwal had said he had not received as many "love letters" from his wife "in entire life" as he had from the LG in just six months.

In response, Saxena had accused Kejriwal and his ministers of running away from their constitutional duties and asked the chief minister to accept his written communication as "Kartavya Patra (letter of duty) from the guardian of the city".

(With PTI inputs)

Related stories

Free Yoga Classes Under 'Dili Ki Yogshala' Scheme To Continue; Will Not Be Affected By Hurdles: Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal Questions BJP’s Move Of Setting Up Uniform Civil Code Panel Ahead Gujarat Assembly Elections

Arvind Kejriwal Is A Symbol Of Anarchy: Anurag Thakur

Tags

National Kejriwal Accuses LG Openly Attacked V K Saxena Obstructing Govt Schemes Dilli Ki Yogshala Mohalla Clinics Schools Targets
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

JFC Beat NEU To Win First Match Of ISL 2022

JFC Beat NEU To Win First Match Of ISL 2022

What Is Moonlighting? Here’s Why Wipro Fired 300 Employees For Doing It

What Is Moonlighting? Here’s Why Wipro Fired 300 Employees For Doing It