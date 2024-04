National

KCR’s Paradox: The Rise and Fall of Telangana’s Tiger

Explore the paradoxical journey of KCR and his party, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), formerly known as the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). Discover how KCR, once hailed as the ‘Telangana Tiger’, led the fight for the creation of Telangana, only to face a changing political landscape that has challenged his leadership. Delve into the party’s shifting alliances, from the UPA to the NDA, and its evolution from a regional to a national party.