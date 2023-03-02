Kashmiri Pandit Killing: Valley-based Pandit Organisation Seeks Removal Of Governor And Action Against Radical Elements

After the latest killing of a 42-year-old Kashmiri Pandit bank guard Sanjay Sharma by militants in the Achan area of Pulwama, the Valley-based Kashmiri Pandit organisation, Kashmir Pandit Sangrash Samithi (KPSS) sought action against “radical Kashmiri population” and “removal of Lt Governor Manoj Sinha” saying “killing of religious minorities and Kashmiryat go hand in hand in Kashmir.”

Sharma was killed when he was outside his home on his way to buy medicine for himself. Three months ago Sharma’s family was provided police protection.

Mohammad Maqbool, Sharma’s colleague and an ATM guard told Outlook that three months ago he was regular to the duty but after the targeted killing of Pandits, he was not joining the duty.

“We were three people on bank guard duty. He was regular in his shifts. But after target killings of the Pandits he was not joining duty,” he said.

Sharma’s neighbours said that he was a graduate and was teaching before joining the bank guard against meagre remuneration. “Long ago when he was unmarried, he fell from a vehicle and sustained head injuries. Since then he would complain of headaches and would take medicine to relieve his pain,” said one of his Muslim neighbours.

Sharma is survived by his wife Sunita and three children; two daughters and a son.

J&K L-G Manoj Sinha condemned the attack saying, “My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. The administration has given a free hand to security forces to deal with the terrorists and we will continue to combat such acts of terrorism firmly and decisively."

Sharmas were four brothers and they were living jointly. While the two elder brothers were priests, the younger one is in the police service. Sharmas were the only family in the village, which didn’t migrate.

“Deeply saddened to hear of the demise of Sanjay Pandit of Achan in Pulwama district of South Kashmir. Sanjay was working as a bank security guard & was killed in a militant attack earlier today,” former CM and NC leader Omar Abdullah tweeted.

Deeply saddened to hear of the demise of Sanjay Pandith of Achan in Pulwama district of South Kashmir. Sanjay was working as a bank security guard & was killed in a militant attack earlier today. I unequivocally condemn this attack & send my condolences to his loved ones. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 26, 2023

Peoples Conference Chairman Sajad Lone called the killing a "dastardly and cowardly act"

"I wonder what these thugs will achieve. Killing innocents who chose to stay back or come back suits only the worst enemies of Kashmiris," Lone said.

Condemn the dastardly and cowardly killing of Sanjay Pandit.

I wonder what these thugs will achieve. Killing innocents who chose to stay back or come back suits only the worst enemies of Kashmiris.

My prayers with family of Mr Sanjay. — Sajad Lone (@sajadlone) February 26, 2023

Former CM and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday visited the family to express solidarity with them. “The vicious cycle of killings doesn’t seem to end. GOI has failed to protect minorities in J&K & reduced them to sitting ducks,” Mufti said. She said everyone in the Valley is paying a heavy price for this facade of normalcy.

On Tuesday the police said two local militants involved in the killing of Sharma were killed in Padgampora, Awantipora in Pulwama during an encounter.

Additional Director General of Kashmir Police, Vijay Kumar identified the killed militants as Aqib Mushtaq Bhat and Aijaz. He said, Bhat was associated with the Hizbul Mujahideen outfit earlier and for the past few months he was working with the TRF and while Aijaz was associated with JeM and was also working in coordination with the TRF.

KPSS, however, dismissed the widespread mourning over the killing in Kashmir saying, “Two out of ten (in Kashmir) have turned Over Ground Workers for the terror organisations responsible for the killing of Kashmiri Pandits and other religious minorities in Kashmir Valley. After executing the task, these people join the wailing crowd in stealth mode by giving statements about “Kashmiriyat” and joining candlelight marches,” said Sanjay Tickoo, president of KPSS, as hundreds of Kashmiri Muslims are mourning the death of Sharma visiting his home in Pulwama. Local villagers protested against the killing of Sharma calling it an “act of terrorism.”

“KPSS, take strong note of the situation in Kashmir Valley and remind the Prime Minister and the Home Minister to intervene on a high level and accept the failure of the current Lt. Governor to address the issue of security of the religious minorities in Kashmir Valley particularly Non-Migrant Kashmiri Pandits, who have become fodder in between Government, Terrorists and Migrant Kashmiri Pandits living luxurious lives outside Kashmir Valley,” Tickoo said.

“Since 1990, the dark times for Kashmiri Pandits continue in Kashmir and the world has turned deaf and blind on this issue which involves the lives and security of the innocent religious minorities living in Kashmir. Islamic countries and scholars repeatedly claim that terror doesn’t have a religion, but they need to see in Kashmir that here it not only has a religion but a face too,” Tickoo said.

“In a proxy war between India and Pakistan in which Muslim Kashmir fighting against Hindu India, the innocent religious minorities living in Kashmir are scapegoats for Pakistan and Muslim Kashmir and Hindu India is concerned about elections and political strategies,” Tickoo said.

Tickoo urged PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to issue necessary directions to initiate a “brutal operation against the militants and their aides to safeguard the lives of the innocents Kashmiri Pandits and other religious minorities living in Kashmir Valley as these militants want war and the Government of India should consider this challenge with an open heart and brutal strategies.”

“Everything has an expiry date so is of our patience. Our patience has been put to test by the radical Kashmiri population by killing Kashmiri Pandits and other religious minorities in Kashmir Valley. The inaction of the Government of India to control the same and by concealing the facts to the world that since August 2019, the condition of Kashmir has become bad to worse when it comes to the livelihood and survival of Kashmiri Pandits and Hindus living in Kashmir Valley,” Tickoo said.