Kashmir Files ‘Vulgar’ And ‘Propaganda’ Movie, ‘Inappropriate’ To Screen, Says Head Jury Of International Film Festival

In a move that may embarrass both BJP and the central government, the head of jury of 53rd International Film Festival in Goa slammed Vivek Agnihotri’s film ‘Kashmir Files’ that portrays the exodus of Kashmiri Pundits in 1990s and allegedly and held Muslims solely responsible for the persecution of Hindus in the hill state.

Nadav Lapid, an Israeli filmmaker and the head jury of IFFI categorically called it ‘vulgar’ and ‘propaganda’ movie that shocked and disturbed them for it was unexpected that they would get to see such films in the festival.

During his address, Lapid said, “It seemed to us like a propagandist movie inappropriate for an artistic, competitive section of such a prestigious film festival. I feel totally comfortable to share openly these feelings here with you on stage. Since the spirit of having a festival is to accept also a critical discussion which is essential for art and for life.”

After the criticism of Lapid, political reactions even started coming up. Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi while twitting the video said, “A sensitive issue of justice for Kashmiri Pandits was sacrificed at the altar of propaganda. This is a must listen segment at the #IFFIGoa2022 (sic),”

A sensitive issue of justice for Kashmiri Pandits was sacrificed at the altar of propaganda. This is a must listen segment at the #IFFIGoa2022 : pic.twitter.com/zd1WgKoUNa — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) November 28, 2022

The Consul General of Israel to mid-west India Kobbi Shoshani, nevertheless expressed his difference from the jury head and tweeted, “I saw the Kashmir file and met the cast. I have a different opinion than Nadav Lapid. After his speech, I told Nadav my opinion.”

Kashmiri Files, that was in centre of discussion since it came out on March 11 this year was screened in the Panorama section of the festival last week. It was not only appreciated and promoted by BJP, most of the BJP-ruled state declared it tax free and even gave government employees holiday watch it.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah himself had even praised the movie. Videos circulated in social media showed how people got emotionally driven watching this film. A few videos even showed open Muslim-bashing within the cinema hall after the film.

Notably, several film reviewers condemned the movie for its ‘propagandist’ tune and said that it bent facts for its own purpose. Singapore government also banned the movie citing is anti-Muslim nature. As per PTI reports, while banning it in May, Singapore government said, “The film will be refused classification for its provocative and one-sided portrayal of Muslims and the depictions of Hindus being persecuted in the ongoing conflict in Kashmir.”

The film that gained extensive commercial success amounting to Rs. 250 crores in domestic market, was severely criticised globally. The director Vivek Agnihotri, however attributes this to ‘international political campaign’ against him and his film for which his press conference was allegedly cancelled by Press Club of India and Foreign Correspondents’ Club.