Friday, Oct 07, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Karnataka: Mob Breaks Into Madrassa On Dussehra And Performs Puja, 9 booked

Videos circulating online show a huge crowd on the steps, trying to get inside the building. After entering it, they shouted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Hindu Dharam Jai’ slogans, standing on the steps of the madrassa, before moving to a corner to perform a puja. 

Video grab of mob breaking into Bidar madrassa
Video grab of mob breaking into Bidar madrassa Twitter (@asadowaisi)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Oct 2022 9:33 am

Police registered a case on Wednesday night, against nine people from a Dussehra procession who barged into a heritage madrasa in Karnataka's Bidar, and performed a puja. Muslim organisations threatened protests if no arrests were made by the end of their Friday prayers.

The mob broke the lock of the Mahmud Gawan Madrasa which dates to the 1460s and is a designated heritage site under the Archeological Survey of India.

Videos circulating online show a huge crowd on the steps, trying to get inside the building. After entering it, they shouted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Hindu Dharam Jai’ slogans, standing on the steps of the madrassa, before moving to a corner to perform a puja. 

Asaduddin Owaisi, the chief of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, hit out at the state's ruling BJP over the incident, accusing it of promoting such incidents to "demean Muslims".

 After the video got viral, a few members of the local Muslim community staged a protest in front of the Police station, demanding action. After the Additional Superintendent of Police Mahesh Meghannanavar and Circle Inspector of Police Sathish persuaded them that proper action would be taken, the protesters dispersed.

Later the day, the police filed a first information report (FIR) against Naresh Gauli, Prakash, Vinu, Manna, Sagar Banti, Jagadish Gauli, Arun Gauli, Gorakh Gauli, and another person after receiving the complaint from Syed Mubashir Ali.

Critics have accused the BJP creating communal disharmony in parts of the state. The allegations started after the row over a hijab ban in educational institutions and spiked as Hindu groups insisted on banning Muslim traders from temple fairs.

According to the Additional SP Meghannavar, the situation around the area is now under control.

Related stories

Sporadic Communal Clashes In Gujarat Before Dusshera; Several Arrested

Amritsar Train Accident: Protesters Clash With Police After Being Chased Away From Tracks

Tags

National Mahmud Gawan Madrasa Bidar Mosque All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen Asaduddin Owaisi Jai Shri Ram Dussehra Procession Archaeological Survey Of India Communal Disharmony
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'Ponniyin Selvan 1': Karthi's Gratitude Post for Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth Goes Viral

'Ponniyin Selvan 1': Karthi's Gratitude Post for Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth Goes Viral

Box Office: ‘Vikram Vedha’ Maintains Stable Growth, ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’ Crosses Rs 300 Crore Mark Globally

Box Office: ‘Vikram Vedha’ Maintains Stable Growth, ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’ Crosses Rs 300 Crore Mark Globally