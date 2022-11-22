Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022
Karnataka Has Distributed 5.86 Lakh Unique Disability Identification Cards: Health Minister

Karnataka has done well in distribution of UDID cards in collaboration with the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, the Minister's office said in a statement. 

UDID cards distributed in Karnataka

Updated: 22 Nov 2022 5:26 pm

Karnataka has achieved a significant milestone by distributing 5.86 lakh Unique Disability Identification (UDID) cards, State Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Tuesday. The minister reviewed the progress of the distribution process of UDID cards, issued  to differently-abled people to allow them to avail several benefits given by the government. 

Ramanagara district has the highest number of cards distributed. Chikkmagaluru is in the second position, followed by Bagalkot, Haveri, Uttara Kannada, Belagavi and Mandya districts, Sudhakar said. "People with disabilities must register their name on the UDID portal. Getting an UDID card is easy once you log in. You can avail many facilities from the government through this", he was quoted as saying in the statement. 

"With the UDID cards, we will be able to track beneficiary facilities at all levels of implementation at block and district level, state and national level. The aim of the government is to distribute UDID cards to each and every disabled person, which can be used to avail several benefits across all sectors," the minister said. Sudhakar said special emphasis has been given to provide facilities to improve the quality of life of differently-abled. PTI RS
