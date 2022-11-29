Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022
Jio Faces Outage In India, Users Unable To Make Calls And Send SMS

Several users took to Twitter to report that they were unable to make calls or send text messages on Tuesday morning. However, mobile data services seemed to have worked unhindered

Reliance Jio.
Reliance Jio.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Nov 2022 12:04 pm

Telecom giant Jio is reportedly facing an outage in India since Tuesday morning, users reported. 

Several users took to Twitter to report that they were unable to make calls or send text messages on Tuesday morning. However, mobile data services seemed to have worked unhindered. #Jiodown soon started trending on the microblogging site. 

The outage has impacted cities including Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata among others.

According to downdetector, the website which tracks outages, Jio stopped working for many users in India between 6am to 9am.

(This is a developing story. More updates awaited)
 

National Jio Reliance Jio Jio Services Outages Twitter Mobile Services
