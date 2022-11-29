Jio Faces Outage In India, Users Unable To Make Calls And Send SMS

Telecom giant Jio is reportedly facing an outage in India since Tuesday morning, users reported.

Several users took to Twitter to report that they were unable to make calls or send text messages on Tuesday morning. However, mobile data services seemed to have worked unhindered. #Jiodown soon started trending on the microblogging site.



The outage has impacted cities including Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata among others.



According to downdetector, the website which tracks outages, Jio stopped working for many users in India between 6am to 9am.



(This is a developing story. More updates awaited)

