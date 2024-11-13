Jharkhand Elections 2024: Phase 1 Polling Underway For 43 Assembly Seats

A security personnel stands guard as voters wait in a queue at a polling station to cast votes during the 1st phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Latehar district of Jharkhand.
Security personnel keep vigil as voters stand in a queue at a polling station to cast votes during the 1st phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Ranchi.
Voters wait in queues at a polling station to cast votes during the 1st phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections.
Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar at a polling station to cast his vote during the 1st phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Ranchi.
A voter shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote during the 1st phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Koderma district, Jharkhand.
Congress candidate Ajoy Kumar with his wife shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote during the 1st phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand.
MoS Defence Sanjay Seth casts his vote during the 1st phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Ranchi.