Jharkhand Elections 2024: Phase 1 Polling Underway For 43 Assembly Seats

The assembly elections for Jharkhand have kicked off. As per the schedule issued by the Election Commission, polling will be held in two phases. The first phase is underway and as of 11 AM, the voter turnout stands at 29.31 percent. In the first phase, voting is underway in 43 assembly seats out of 81. The next phase will be held on November 20 for the remaining 38 seats.