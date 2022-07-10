Sunday, Jul 10, 2022
Jharkhand CM Reviews Preparation For PM's July 12 Visit

Among many projects, the PM will inaugurate the Deoghar Airport, which has been constructed at an estimated cost of around Rs 400 crore. The terminal building of the facility is equipped to handle over five lakh passengers annually.

PM will inaugurate the Deoghar Airport Photo: PMO/PTI

Updated: 10 Jul 2022 9:05 pm

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday held a high-level meeting with officials to take stock of the preparation and security arrangements ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Deoghar on July 12.

PM Modi is supposed to inaugurate and lay foundation stone for various developmental projects worth over Rs 16,000 crore during his visit to the holy town.

"In view of the PM's visit, I review the progress of preparation. I have asked them to complete the requisite arrangements which are still left," Soren told reporters after the meeting at Circuit House in Deoghar.

He will also dedicate to the nation the in-patient department and operation theatre services at AIIMS, Deoghar. Besides, the PM will inaugurate and lay foundation stone for multiple road projects worth more than Rs 10,000 crore. The CM also reviewed arrangements for the upcoming month-long 'Shravani' fair. 

"The fair is being organised after a gap of two years due to COVID-19. All preparation should be in place before beginning of the fair. Health facilities should be provided at newly constructed spiritual building on Kawanriya route. There should be arrangements for doctors, para-medical staff, medicines and ambulance," he said. Earlier in the day, the chief minister along with his wife Kalpana Soren offered prayers at the Baidynath Dham temple.

(With PTI inputs)

