JEE Aspirant From Jharkhand Dies After Suddenly Falling Ill In PG Room

Parneet Roy, a resident of Jamshedpur in Jharkhand, was chatting with his friends in their room at the paying guest accommodation facility here late Thursday night when he fell ill, the police officer said.

PTI
February 16, 2024

A Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) aspirant from Jharkhand was brought dead to a city hospital after he suddenly fell ill while chatting with friends at his paying guest accommodation, police said on Friday.

The 18-year-old boy, a student of class 12, appeared in the JEE-Mains exam held recently and scored good marks, Deputy Superintendent of Police Bhawani Singh said. Parneet Roy, a resident of Jamshedpur in Jharkhand, was chatting with his friends in their room at the paying guest accommodation facility here late Thursday night when he fell ill, the police officer said.

The friends made him rest for a bit and called his family members but when his condition worsened, they called an ambulance and took him to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him dead, he said. According to DSP Singh, the boy was reportedly not suffering from any major disease, however, he had a cold and cough. The boy's father reached Kota on Friday morning, he said.

An autopsy was underway at the city's MBS hospital and the report was awaited, the DSP added.

