Jammu-Kashmir Admin Invites Offers From Hotels To House 'Protected Persons'

The Jammu & Kashmir administration has invited offers from hotels in Srinagar to house the "protected persons" in view of a series of selective killings in the recent past, officials said on Thursday.

People under various degrees of threat perception, most of them political leaders, have demanded from the Lieutenant Governor-led administration to ensure their security. To this end, the security wing of Jammu and Kashmir police has issued a notice inviting offers from hotels and guest houses to rent out their premises.

The notice has solicited offers along with "requisite documents" from the private hoteliers and guest house owners registered with tourism department. It said that these rooms will be hired only after they have cleared the necessary security clearance and have undergone a physical inspection by a security team.

Few years ago, a number of hotels, guest houses, and private houses were hired by the security wing to house a large number of “protected persons” in Srinagar, the summer capital of the Union Territory, considering perceived threat to their lives.

(With PTI inputs)