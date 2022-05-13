Friday, May 13, 2022
Jammu: Four Vaishno Devi Pilgrims Killed, 20 Injured After Bus Caught Fire Near Katra

As per the preliminary investigation, the blaze started in the engine area which soon engulfed the whole bus and no use of explosives was detected.

Jammu: Four Vaishno Devi Pilgrims Killed, 20 Injured After Bus Caught Fire Near Katra
Bus from Katra to Jammu catches fire. Screengrab/Twitter

Updated: 13 May 2022 8:13 pm

At least four people were killed and 20 were reportedly injured after a bus they were travelling in caught fire near Katra in Jammu on Friday evening. 

The passengers were Vaishno Devi pilgrims who were travelling from Katra to Jammu. 

As per the preliminary investigation, the blaze started in the engine area which soon engulfed the whole bus. No use of explosives was detected, according to  Additional Director General (ADG) of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh, who confirmed the deaths. The police further added that the forensic experts were immediately rushed to ascertain the cause of the fire.

 



Condoling the incident, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said, “Extremely pained by the loss of lives in the tragic bus incident in Katra. I offer my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. Directed district administration to ensure best possible treatment to the injured.”

 

