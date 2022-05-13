Jammu: Four Vaishno Devi Pilgrims Killed, 20 Injured After Bus Caught Fire Near Katra

At least four people were killed and 20 were reportedly injured after a bus they were travelling in caught fire near Katra in Jammu on Friday evening.



The passengers were Vaishno Devi pilgrims who were travelling from Katra to Jammu.



As per the preliminary investigation, the blaze started in the engine area which soon engulfed the whole bus. No use of explosives was detected, according to Additional Director General (ADG) of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh, who confirmed the deaths. The police further added that the forensic experts were immediately rushed to ascertain the cause of the fire.





Four pilgrims charred to death and 24 persons received burn injuries when a #Jammu bound bus from #Katra caught fire near #Nommai, 3 Kms from Katra today. 14 injureds shifted to GMC Jammu.



REPORT : @devjmu





Condoling the incident, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said, “Extremely pained by the loss of lives in the tragic bus incident in Katra. I offer my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. Directed district administration to ensure best possible treatment to the injured.”



