Saturday, Aug 13, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Jamia Millia Islamia Takes Out Tiranga Rally

Students, officials, and teachers of the Jamia Millia Islamia took out a Tiranga rally in the national capital ahead of the 75th Independence Day.

Jamia Millia Islamia (Representational Image)
Jamia Millia Islamia (Representational Image)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Aug 2022 10:19 pm

 Students, teachers, and officials of Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi took out a Tiranga rally to commemorate 75th Independence Day.   

The rally was flagged off by Vice Chancellor Prof. Najma Akhtar at the VC Office lawns as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.   

"Students of the university and Jamia Schools, NCC cadets and NSS volunteers, teaching and non-teaching staff including Deans, HoDs and senior faculty members participated in the rally in large numbers with patriotic fervor," an official said.   

Related stories

Jamia Students Protest RSS Leader’s Visit To The University, Call Him ‘Hatemonger’

Smriti Irani To Flag Off BJP's Tiranga Rally At Srinagar’s Lal Chowk On Monday

Jamia Millia Islamia Professor Gets Visitor’s Award For Research On Blood Clotting

Holding the tricolor in their hands and raising patriotic slogans, the participants passed through the Maulana Mohammed Ali Marg and covered the whole campus before the rally culminated at the university amphitheater.

 After the rally, the volunteers distributed the national flag to nearby localities.

“Jamia is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav with great zeal, enthusiasm, and patriotic fervor to commemorate the 75 glorious years of progressive independent India. We are organizing a number of programs on the occasion," VC Akhtar said.    

A marathon will be flagged off from the MAK Pataudi Sports Complex of the university on August 14 at 10 am. An exhibition titled 'Recalling the Horrors of the British Rule in Pictorial and Poetic Afflictions' will also be inaugurated by the VC at Premchand Achieves and Literary Centre on the same day at 11.30 am. 

Tags

National Jamia Millia Islamia Tiranga Rally 75th Independence Day Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.   
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

France's 3 Rafale Fighters Make Strategically Crucial Stopover In Tamil Nadu's IAF Base

France's 3 Rafale Fighters Make Strategically Crucial Stopover In Tamil Nadu's IAF Base

St Xavier's Kolkata Teacher 'Slutshamed', Forced To Quit After Student Looked At Her Swimwear Pics On Insta

St Xavier's Kolkata Teacher 'Slutshamed', Forced To Quit After Student Looked At Her Swimwear Pics On Insta