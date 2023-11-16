In a diplomatic twist, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar responded assertively to Canada's allegations of Indian government involvement in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Jaishankar, currently on a five-day official visit to the UK, urged Canada to provide evidence to substantiate its claims, emphasizing India's willingness to consider an investigation.

During a conversation with journalist Lionel Barber titled 'How a Billion People See the World,' Jaishankar expressed concern over the strained ties between India and Canada following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's accusations. Trudeau had suggested a "potential" role of Indian agents in Nijjar's killing, an assertion India dismissed as "absurd" and "motivated."

Jaishankar highlighted the importance of responsible freedom of speech and expression, condemning the misuse of these freedoms for political purposes. He pointed to the pro-Khalistani activities in Canada, underscoring the need for Canada to address the attacks on the High Commission of India and Consulate General.

Despite Prime Minister Trudeau's recent statement expressing a desire to "work constructively" with India, the rift persists. Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra conveyed India's serious concerns about the increasing activities of pro-Khalistani elements in Canada to the US, emphasizing India's consistent stance on the matter.

In response to Trudeau's allegations in September, India temporarily suspended visa issuance to Canadian citizens and requested Ottawa to downsize its diplomatic presence, a move signaling India's commitment to addressing the issue seriously. While some visa services in Canada have resumed, the diplomatic tension remains palpable.

Shifting focus to China, Jaishankar commented on the aftermath of the 2020 deadly clash, asserting that it has significantly strained relations between India and China. He criticized China for not adhering to agreements regarding troop deployment at the Line of Actual Control, emphasizing the consequences such actions have on credibility in international agreements. The geopolitical landscape continues to evolve as India navigates diplomatic challenges on multiple fronts.