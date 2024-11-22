Jailed During Pathalgadi, Tribals Recount Their Pain

50-year-old Sukhram Munda is one such tribal who was put in the prison during the Khunti Pathalgadi movement. While remembering that night Sukhram further says, “Police reached my house at 2 in the night of August 12 in 2018. They took me and my son to Murhu police station. They informed us that we were brought there for questioning. After questioning, they let my son go the next morning while I was put in the cell, and then in prison.”