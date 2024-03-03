National

Jai Ram Thakur Targets Congress, Says Anything Can Happen In Coming Days In Himachal

Thakur said it is "difficult for the Congress to stay in power" as the political situation in Himachal Pradesh is grim for the party.

P
PTI
March 3, 2024
March 3, 2024
       
Jai Ram Thakur Targets Congress, Says Anything Can Happen In Coming Days In Himachal
info_icon

Indicating a change of guard in Himachal Pradesh, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday asked his party workers to get ready and said that anything can happen in the coming days.

Thakur said it is "difficult for the Congress to stay in power" as the political situation in Himachal Pradesh is grim for the party.

"Even the ministers are now walking out of the cabinet meeting," he added.

Thakur's remarks come as high drama was witnessed during the cabinet meeting on Saturday with Revenue Minister Jagat Negi leaving the meeting in between and Education Minister Rohit Thakur also walking out after heated arguments.

The two ministers, however, later maintained that they had their engagements and Thakur returned after being pacified by Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri.

Thakur further said the Congress government has morally lost the right to be in power after nine MLA, including six Congress rebels, had voted in favour of the BJP during the Rajya Sabha polls on August 27.

The Leader of Opposition was talking to the media persons on the sidelines of the Tridev Sammelan here.

Tags

Politics

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement