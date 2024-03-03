Jai Ram Thakur Targets Congress, Says Anything Can Happen In Coming Days In Himachal

Indicating a change of guard in Himachal Pradesh, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday asked his party workers to get ready and said that anything can happen in the coming days.

Thakur said it is "difficult for the Congress to stay in power" as the political situation in Himachal Pradesh is grim for the party.

"Even the ministers are now walking out of the cabinet meeting," he added.

Thakur's remarks come as high drama was witnessed during the cabinet meeting on Saturday with Revenue Minister Jagat Negi leaving the meeting in between and Education Minister Rohit Thakur also walking out after heated arguments.