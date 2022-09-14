J P Nadda To Visit Churches, Hold Party, Public Meeting In Two-Day Visit To Nagaland

BJP president J P nadda will be on a two-day visit to Nagaland from Thursday during which he will visit several places, including two churches, and also address a public meeting.

"BJP National President will be visiting the AO Baptist Church and Cathedral Catholic Church in Kohima at 09:45 am onwards. After that, Shri Nadda will proceed to Dimapur where he will interact with Intellectuals & Professionals at the Police Complex at 12:00 noon," the party said about his programmes on Friday.

Christians are in a majority in the Northeast state and are present in large numbers in several other states in the region. Nagaland is slated for assembly polls early next year. Nadda will address a public meeting on Thursday in old Riphyim, the BJP said, adding he will also attend several meetings with party leaders and prominent local citizens.

He will also meet Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, who is also the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party president and a BJP ally.

