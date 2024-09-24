Is Mpox Clade 1b Strain More Dangerous Than Clade 2? | Explained

What Is Mpox?

Mpox is a viral infection caused by the monkeypox virus, which belongs to the Orthopoxvirus genus. There are two distinct variants of mpox, each affecting the severity of the disease and its impact on the populations affected.

What Are The Strains?

These strains are: clade 1b (The Central African (Congo Basin) strain) and clade 2 ( West African strain).

Mpox Symptoms:

Skin rash that develops into pus-filled blisters High fever Headaches Muscle aches Back pain Low energy Swollen lymph nodes Sore throat

The blisters can appear on the palms of the hand and soles of the feet, face, mouth, throat, groin and genital areas, and anus.

How Does Mpox Spread?

Mpox is transmitted through skin-to-skin contact and can spread by being face-to-face with an infected person, as close interactions can release infectious respiratory particles.

The World Health Organization (WHO) states that individuals with multiple sexual partners are at a higher risk of contracting mpox.

Additionally, the virus can be transmitted through contaminated objects like clothing and linen, needle injuries in healthcare settings, or in community places such as tattoo parlors.

Infected individuals can spread the disease until all sores have healed and a new layer of skin has formed.

Children, pregnant women, and those with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to mpox.