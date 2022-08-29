Monday, Aug 29, 2022
IndiGo Joins World Economic Forum's Sustainable Initiative

IndiGo Airlines has joined the World Economic Forum's sustainable initiative.

Updated: 29 Aug 2022 10:26 pm

The country's largest carrier IndiGo on Monday said it has joined a sustainable initiative spearheaded by the World Economic Forum (WEF).

The airline has become a signatory to the Clear Skies for Tomorrow, India Coalition campaign.

"IndiGo's commitment to the deployment of sustainable initiatives will help in achieving a significant scale for SAF (Sustainable Aviation Fuel) to gain a critical mass and bring in cost-efficiency for widespread adoption in India," it said in a release.

On February 18 this year, IndiGo operated its brand new A320 neo plane from Toulouse, France to New Delhi with a 10 percent blend of SAF.

Clean Skies for Tomorrow, launched in January 2019, provides a crucial mechanism for top executives and public leaders, across and beyond the aviation value chain, to align on a transition to sustainable aviation fuels as part of a meaningful and proactive pathway for the industry to achieve carbon-neutral flying.

The goal is to have commercially viable SAF production (both bio and synthetic) at scale for industry-wide adoption by 2030 to support aviation's overall net-zero pathway by 2050. The global coalition now has more than 80 members.

In July, IndiGo had a domestic market share of 58.8 percent. 

