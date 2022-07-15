IndiGo Airlines: Delhi-Vadodara Flight Diverted To Jaipur After Engine Vibrations; DGCA Orders Probe

An IndiGo Delhi-Vadodara flight was diverted to Jaipur as vibrations were observed in the engines of the aircraft for a second, officials of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Friday.

The DGCA is investigating the incident that took place on Thursday, they said.

The officials said the pilots of IndiGo's Delhi-Vadodara flight, which was being operated using an Airbus A320neo aircraft on Thursday, decided to divert to Jaipur out of precaution after vibrations were observed in the engines for a second.

The flight landed at Jaipur airport around 8.30 pm.

In a statement, the airline said, "IndiGo flight 6E-859, operating between Delhi and Vadodara, was diverted to Jaipur on 14 Jul, 2022. There was a caution message indicated to the pilot enroute."

"As a precaution, the pilot diverted the aircraft to Jaipur for further checks. The passengers were accommodated on an alternate aircraft for their onward journey," it added.

SpiceJet under DGCA regulatory scanner

IndiGo's competitor SpiceJet is under regulatory scanner right now. On July 6, the DGCA issued a show-cause notice to SpiceJet following at least eight incidents of technical malfunction in its aircraft since June 19.

DGCA in its notice said, "the reported incidents of aircraft operated by M/s Spicejet Ltd. from 1st April, 2022 till date has been reviewed and it has been observed that at number of occasions, the aircraft either turned back to its originating station or continued with degraded safety margins. The review transpires that poor internal safety oversight and inadequate maintenance actions has resulted in degradation of the safety margins,”

DGCA noted that as per its financial assessment the company is operating out cash and carry and its suppliers and vendors are not being paid on regular basis leading to shortage of spares and frequent invoking of Minimum Equipment List (MELs).

DGCA said that Spicejet has failed to establish safe, efficient and reliable air service.