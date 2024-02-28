India's Four Astronaut-Designates For Gaganyaan Mission Undergoing Tight Training Schedule

Sessions on simulators, micro gravity familiarisation and survival in addition to flying practice and Yoga -- the training schedule of India's four astronaut-designates for the Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission, planned for launch in 2025, is packed indeed.

The Indian Space Research Organisation's crew training facility here is the hub of such activities for the IAF pilots -- Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, Group Captain Ajit Krishnan, Group Captain Angad Pratap and Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla.

"They are being trained on aero-medical, recovery and survival", an official of the space agency said on Wednesday. "That is in addition to classroom training, physical fitness training, simulator training and flight suit training".

Training modules also cover academic courses, Gaganyaan Flight Systems, Micro-gravity familiarisation through parabolic flights, recovery training, mastering of flight procedures and training on crew training simulators, according to ISRO sources. "These training sessions include periodical flying practice and Yoga".