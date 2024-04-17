National

Indian Woman’s Struggle For Custody Of Her Children From Pakistani Husband

Farzana Begum’s case came into limelight after she allegedly tortured her husband over a dispute regarding the custody of her sons and some properties in the name of her sons in Pakistan.

PTI
Indian national's struggle in Pakistan. (Representational image) | Photo: PTI
An Indian national Farzana Begum is battling it out in Pakistan to get the custody of her children. Begum is married to a Pakistani Mirza Mubin Elahi, whom she had married in 2015 in Abu Dhabi. She hails from Maharashtra’s Mumbai.

She has reportedly refused to return to her native country, stating that her children's lives are in danger. She has two sons aged seven and six. Later, the couple came to Pakistan in 2018.

Begum’s case came into limelight after she allegedly tortured her husband over a dispute regarding the custody of her sons and some properties in the name of her sons.

However, Begum has rejected her husband's claims, and also that she had been divorced by him.

BY Outlook Web Desk

In her response, Begum has reportedly said, “If he has divorced me, then there must be a certificate."

"Me and my children's lives are in danger in Pakistan over a property dispute. I am confined to my house in Rehman Gardens, Lahore, and my children are enduring hunger," she was quoted as having said by IANS.

BY Sudhirendar Sharma

Begum has also appealed to Pakistan government to provide her with protection until the case was resolved, refusing to leave to her native country without her sons.

"There are some properties in Lahore which are in the name of my sons. My husband has possession of mine and my children's passports," she was quoted as saying.

Begum is the second wife of Mubin Elahi. It is reported that Elahi already has a Pakistani wife and children, who Begum alleges are plotting to intimidate her to return to India and snatch control of properties, which she says belongs to her two sons.

Begum’s advocate Mohsin Abbas has said, “Mubin Elahi is spreading false rumours that Farzana's visa had expired even though her passport was in his possession."

The case has garnered headlines, as Begum is unclear about the status of her visa, and is adamant that she will not leave without her sons.

"I would never return to India without my sons," she was quoted as saying.

On the other hand, Begum’s husband Elahi has been quiet and has not clarified his position on the matter.

Begum has also rejected the accusation of her husband that she tortured him, stating that Elahi is making false allegations to get away from the core issue of the custody of her sons and possession of their properties in Pakistan.

"I know that Elahi is delaying the process to make sure my visa gets expired and I am forced to leave Pakistan. But I will not leave without my sons," she was quoted as saying.

