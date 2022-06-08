Wednesday, Jun 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

India, Vietnam Decide To Expand Defense & Security Ties

Indian and Vietnamese defense ministers, during a meeting on Tuesday, signed a bilateral defense cooperation agreement to expand bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

India, Vietnam Decide To Expand Defense & Security Ties
Rajnath Singh in Vietnam PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Jun 2022 11:43 am

India and Vietnam on Wednesday inked a vision document to further broad-base the scope and scale of bilateral defense cooperation after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held "fruitful" talks with his Vietnamese counterpart General Phan Van Giang. The defense minister arrived in Vietnam on Tuesday on a three-day visit.


"Had an excellent meeting with General Phan Van Giang, the Defence Minister of Vietnam. We renewed interactions on expanding bilateral cooperation. Our close Defence and Security cooperation is an important factor of stability in the Indo-Pacific region," Singh tweeted. The joint vision document provides for significant expansion of defense ties in diverse areas by 2030, officials said.

Related stories

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Pays Homage To Vietnam’s Founding Father Ho Chi Minh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Inaugurates Two Indigenously Built Warships 'Surat', 'Udaygiri'

India Will Not Hesitate To Cross Border If Terrorist Target Country From Outside: Rajnath Singh


"We had wide-ranging discussions on effective and practical initiatives to further expand bilateral Defence engagements and regional and global issues," Singh said. "After our fruitful deliberations, we signed the “Joint Vision Statement on India-Vietnam Defence Partnership towards 2030”, which will significantly enhance the scope and scale of our defense cooperation," he added The signing of the vision document is supposed to expand bilateral defense and security ties came amid growing congruence between the two countries in the maritime security domain amid China's increasing muscle-flexing in the region.


Singh is also scheduled to call on Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh. Vietnam, an important country of the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations), has territorial disputes with China in the South China Sea region. India has oil exploration projects in the Vietnamese waters in the South China Sea. India and Vietnam are boosting their maritime security cooperation in the last few years to protect common interests.


Relations between the two countries were elevated to the level of 'strategic partnership' during the visit of Vietnam's then Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung to India in July 2007. In 2016, during Prime Minister Modi's visit to Vietnam, bilateral relations were further elevated to a 'comprehensive strategic partnership'. Vietnam has become an important partner in India's Act East policy and the Indo-Pacific vision. 

Tags

National Vietnam General Phan Van Giang ASEAN (Association Of Southeast Asian Nations) South China Sea Indo-Pacific Region Bilateral Defense Engagements Maritime Security Domain 'strategic Partnership'
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

UP Man Rapes School Teacher, Records Video In A Bid To Convert Her: Police

UP Man Rapes School Teacher, Records Video In A Bid To Convert Her: Police

Prophet Row: BJP Action Against Its spokespersons ‘Necessary And Timely’, Says Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind

Prophet Row: BJP Action Against Its spokespersons ‘Necessary And Timely’, Says Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind