Thursday, Apr 07, 2022
India Delivers Fuel Consignments To Sri Lanka, Total Fuel Aid Reaches 270,000 MT

Two Indian consignments of 36,000 metric ton of petrol and 40,000 metric ton of diesel were delivered to Sri Lanka.

India delivered 36,000 metric ton of petrol and 40,000 metric ton of diesel to Sri Lanka Photo by High Commission of India in Sri Lanka

Updated: 07 Apr 2022 9:47 am

India provided a total of 76,000 metric ton of fuel to Sri Lanka in the last 24 hours, said the High Commission of India in Colombo on Wednesday.

Two Indian consignments of 36,000 metric ton of petrol and 40,000 metric ton of diesel were delivered to Sri Lanka, taking the total Indian fuel assistance to Sri Lanka so far to 2,70,000 metric ton. 

Sri Lanka is currently going through its worst financial crisis, where the country has an acute shortage of foreign exchange that has caused shortage of vehicular fuel, cooking gas, and food in the country. The country is facing up to 13 hours of power cuts a day as there is shortage of fuel to produce thermal power.

These shipments are part of the $500 million line of credit signed between India and Sri Lanka in February.

The total Indian assistance so far has reached around $2.5 billion, which includes $1 billion for essentials such as foodstuffs and medicines, $500 million for fuel, and a currency swap agreement between the Reserve Bank of India and the Sri Lankan central bank.

More Indian fuel shipments are expected to be delivered to Sri Lanka by May, according to reports.

