India Sees Minor Spike With 3,275 Daily Covid Cases, Kerala Reports 52 Previous Deaths

India on Thursday reported a minor spike in coronavirus infections as it logged 3,275 daily Covid-19 cases and three new deaths, according to an update from the Union health ministry.

Kerala reconciled 52 previous deaths to its tally, taking the total deaths reported on Thursday to 55. With Thursday's numbers, India's Covid-19 tally rose to tally to 4,30,91,393, whereas the death toll reached 5,23,975. The Union health ministry said that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to co-morbidities.

On Wednesday, India had reported 3,205 new infections and 31 deaths — 29 from Kerala alone and two from the rest of the country.

The country's active cases rose by 210 to to 19,719, comprising 0.05 per cent of the total infections. The country's Covid-19 recovery rate is 98.74 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,25,47,699, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was reported at 0.77 per cent while the weekly figure was recorded at 0.78 per cent.

The cumulative coronavirus vaccine doses administered in the country so far has exceeded 189.63 crore, as per the Union health mninistry.

(With PTI inputs)