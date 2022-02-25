Friday, Feb 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

India Records 302 Fresh COVID-19 Fatalities

India crossed the grim milestone of two crores on May 4 and three crores on June 23 last year.

India Records 302 Fresh COVID-19 Fatalities
Covid-19 testing.(photo for representational purposes only) PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Feb 2022 5:23 pm

India logged 13,166 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,28,94,345, while the active cases declined to 1,34,235, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. 


The death toll climbed to 5,13,226 with 302 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The daily COVID-19 cases have remained less than one lakh for 19 consecutive days.    


The active cases comprise 0.31 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.49 per cent, the ministry said. A reduction of 14,124 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in 24 hours.

Related stories

Anand Subramanian Not Cooperating With CBI In NSE Case: Report

Live Streaming, PSL 2022, Eliminator 2: When And Where To Watch Lahore Qalandars Vs Islamabad United Knockout Match

Aradhana Mishra Aspires To Retain Rampur Khas In UP On Her Father’s Fame


The daily positivity rate was recorded as 1.28  per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded as 1.48 per cent, according to the ministry.


The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,22,46,884 while the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.20 per cent.  The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 176.86 crores. 


India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.  

India crossed the grim milestone of two crores on May 4 and three crores on June 23 last year. The 302 new fatalities include 212 from Kerala and 19 each from Maharashtra and Karnataka.


A total of 5,13,226 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,43,675 from Maharashtra, 64,803 from Kerala, 39,885 from Karnataka, 37,997 from Tamil Nadu, 26,115  from Delhi, 23,446 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,165 from  West Bengal. The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.


"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation. 

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases COVID Restrictions Covid-19 India COVID Fatalities Rising Covid-19 Cases India Covid-19 Vaccination Covid-19 Vaccination Covid-19 Test Covid-19 Positive India
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

BJP’s Ouster In Uttar Pradesh Our Main Goal: VIP Chief Mukesh Sahani

BJP’s Ouster In Uttar Pradesh Our Main Goal: VIP Chief Mukesh Sahani

Kin Of 420 COVID Deceased Given Rs 50,000 Ex-Gratia Each: Mizoram CM

Aradhana Mishra Aspires To Retain Rampur Khas In UP On Her Father’s Fame

IMA Requests PM Modi To Prioritise Return Of Medical Students Stranded in Ukraine

No Fresh COVID-19 Case In Andamans

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Women's self help group quietly does what needs to be done

Fightback Through Self-Reliance

Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine.

Straight From The World War II Manual

India's Yuzvendra Chahal takes the bat from Sri Lanka's Dushmantha Chameera and swings after India won the first Twenty20 international cricket match against Sri Lanka in Lucknow.

IND Vs SL, 1st T20I: India Crush Sri Lanka By 62 Runs

The poll lit view of Gorakhpur city.

Political Mood In Gorakhpur Ahead Of Polls

Hrithik Roshan is all set to play the role of Vedha in the upcoming Hindi remake of the Tamil film 'Vikram Vedha'. The role was earlier portrayed by Vijay Sethupathi.

'Vikram Vedha' To 'Bachchhan Pandey': Here Are Five South Characters Recreated By Bollywood Actors

Damaged radar arrays and other equipment is seen at Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine.

Ukraine On Edge Amid Russian Offensive