Tuesday, Mar 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

India Logs 2,568 New COVID-19 Infections, 97 Fatalities

The active cases comprise 0.08 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate further improved to 98.72 per cent.

India Logs 2,568 New COVID-19 Infections, 97 Fatalities
India records fresh COVID-19 cases

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Mar 2022 4:37 pm

India logged 2,568 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,29,96,062, while the active cases dipped to 33,917, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Tuesday. The death toll climbed to 5,15,974 with 97 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active cases comprise 0.08 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate further improved to 98.72 per cent, the ministry said. A reduction of 2,251 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,24,46,171 and the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.20 per cent. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 180.40 crore, the ministry said.

Related stories

Arunachal Pradesh Reports More COVID-19 Recoveries Than Fresh Cases

UK To Lift All Remaining COVID-19 International Travel Rules

Mizoram Reports 188 New COVID Cases, Lowest Since January 4

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.37 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 0.46 per cent, it said. A total of 77.97 crore tests have been conducted so far while 7,01,773 tests were done in the last 24 hours, it said.

The 97 new fatalities include 78 from Kerala. A total of 5,15,974 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,43,753 from Maharashtra, 66,886 from Kerala, 40,022 from Karnataka, 38,024 from Tamil Nadu, 26,141 from Delhi, 23,492 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,188 from West Bengal.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases COVID Restrictions Covid-19 India COVID Fatalities Covid-19 Positive India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Sunny Leone Finally Arrives In Dhaka After Being Denied Work Permit To Shoot In Bangladesh

Sunny Leone Finally Arrives In Dhaka After Being Denied Work Permit To Shoot In Bangladesh

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands