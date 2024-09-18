Key Provisions Of The Treaty

The treaty allocates the waters of the rivers based on a division of the river system:

Eastern Rivers (Ravi, Beas, Sutlej): The treaty allocates unrestricted use of these rivers to India. India can use the waters for irrigation, hydropower, and other purposes.

Western Rivers (Indus, Jhelum, Chenab): These rivers are allocated primarily to Pakistan. While Pakistan receives most of the water, India has limited rights for agriculture, hydropower generation, and domestic use, provided it does not alter the flow significantly.

This division allowed both nations to develop their respective river systems for agriculture and industry, while also ensuring that Pakistan received the majority of the Indus Basin’s waters, which are essential for its economy.

Dispute Resolution Mechanism

A key feature of the Indus Water Treaty is the robust dispute resolution mechanism. This includes: