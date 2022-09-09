Friday, Sep 09, 2022
India Declares One Day State Mourning As A 'Mark Of Respect' For Queen Elizabeth II

As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the Government of India has decided that there will be one day of State Mourning on September 11th throughout India, the press release read.

Britains longest ruling monarch Queen Elizabeth II passed away on 8th September
Britains longest ruling monarch Queen Elizabeth II passed away on 8th September Shaun Jeffers/Shutterstock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Sep 2022 3:38 pm

A day of state mourning will be observed on September 11 in India "as a mark of respect" for the death of Queen Elizabeth, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced today. Queen Elizabeth II, who was the longest serving monarch in the United Kingdom, died at 96 in Scotland on Thursday.

"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland passed away on 8th September 2022. As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the Government of India has decided that there will be one day of State Mourning on September 11th throughout India," the press release read.
 

Buckingham Palace on Friday announced that a period of mourning for the Royal Family will be observed from now until seven days after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace says: "Following the death of Her Majesty The Queen, it is His Majesty The King's wish that a period of Royal Mourning be observed from now until seven days after The Queen’s Funeral."


Separate to the national mourning, which the government is expected to outline on Friday, Royal mourning is to be observed by "members of the Royal Family, Royal Household staff and Representatives of the Royal Household on official duties, together with troops committed to Ceremonial Duties".  

National Queen Elizabeth II Death Of Queen Elizabeth II State Mourning British Royal Family Royal Family
