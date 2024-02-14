In Pics: Farmers Continue To Converge On Delhi For Their Rights

Farmers run for cover after police fired tear gas to disperse protesting farmers who were marching to New Delhi near the Punjab-Haryana border at Shambhu. Farmers are marching to the Indian capital asking for a guaranteed minimum support price for all farm produce.
Farmers confront police force as they are stooped during their march to New Delhi near the Punjab-Haryana border at Shambhu.
A farmer on a motorcycle confronts police men during farmers march to New Delhi near the Punjab-Haryana border at Shambhu.
Rapid Action Force personnel guard a major highway at Singhu near New Delhi to stop thousands of protesting farmers from entering the capital.
A Bharatiya Janata Party poster seeking a third term for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen on a barricade erected by police to stop thousands of protesting farmers from entering the capital at Singhu near New Delhi.
A camera person joins farmers running for cover after police fired tear gas to disperse protesting farmers who were marching to New Delhi near the Punjab-Haryana border at Shambhu.
Farmers marching to New Delhi gather near the Punjab-Haryana border at Shambhu.
Farmers marching to New Delhi distribute food near the Punjab-Haryana border at Shambhu.
Farmers on tractors march to New Delhi near the Punjab-Haryana border at Shambhu.