In Pics: Farmers Continue To Converge On Delhi For Their Rights

The farmers are marching to the national capital—Delhi as part of their protest against government over a guaranteed minimum support price for all farm produce.

Photo Webdesk
Photo Webdesk

February 14, 2024

Farmers March To Delhi | Photo: AP/Rajesh Sachar

Farmers run for cover after police fired tear gas to disperse protesting farmers who were marching to New Delhi near the Punjab-Haryana border at Shambhu. Farmers are marching to the Indian capital asking for a guaranteed minimum support price for all farm produce.

Farmers March To Delhi
Farmers March To Delhi | Photo: AP/Rajesh Sachar

Farmers confront police force as they are stooped during their march to New Delhi near the Punjab-Haryana border at Shambhu.

Farmers March To Delhi
Farmers March To Delhi | Photo: AP/Rajesh Sachar

Farmers run for cover after police fired tear gas to disperse protesting farmers who were marching to New Delhi near the Punjab-Haryana border at Shambhu.

Farmers March To Delhi
Farmers March To Delhi | Photo: AP/Rajesh Sachar

A farmer on a motorcycle confronts police men during farmers march to New Delhi near the Punjab-Haryana border at Shambhu.

Farmers March To Delhi
Farmers March To Delhi | Photo: AP/Rajesh Sachar

Farmers run for cover after police fired tear gas to disperse protesting farmers who were marching to New Delhi near the Punjab-Haryana border at Shambhu.

Farmers March To Delhi
Farmers March To Delhi | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

Rapid Action Force personnel guard a major highway at Singhu near New Delhi to stop thousands of protesting farmers from entering the capital.

Farmers March To Delhi
Farmers March To Delhi | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

A Bharatiya Janata Party poster seeking a third term for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen on a barricade erected by police to stop thousands of protesting farmers from entering the capital at Singhu near New Delhi.

Farmers March To Delhi
Farmers March To Delhi | Photo: AP/Rajesh Sachar

A camera person joins farmers running for cover after police fired tear gas to disperse protesting farmers who were marching to New Delhi near the Punjab-Haryana border at Shambhu.

Farmers March To Delhi
Farmers March To Delhi | Photo: AP/Rajesh Sachar

Farmers run for cover after police fired tear gas to disperse protesting farmers who were marching to New Delhi near the Punjab-Haryana border at Shambhu.

Farmers March To Delhi
Farmers March To Delhi | Photo: AP/Rajesh Sachar

Farmers marching to New Delhi gather near the Punjab-Haryana border at Shambhu.

Farmers March To Delhi
Farmers March To Delhi | Photo: AP/Rajesh Sachar

Farmers marching to New Delhi distribute food near the Punjab-Haryana border at Shambhu.

Farmers March To Delhi
Farmers March To Delhi | Photo: AP/Rajesh Sachar

Farmers on tractors march to New Delhi near the Punjab-Haryana border at Shambhu.

