In Photos: Preparations For Holi Across India

Major cities across the country are preparing for the festival of colours, Holi as it will be celebrated on March 25. Shops in Jammu was found selling water guns printed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pictures and BJP symbol while other cities like Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Gurugram, Bhopal are also selling 'gulal' or coloured powder for the festival.