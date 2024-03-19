National

In Photos: Preparations For Holi Across India

Major cities across the country are preparing for the festival of colours, Holi as it will be celebrated on March 25. Shops in Jammu was found selling water guns printed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pictures and BJP symbol while other cities like Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Gurugram, Bhopal are also selling 'gulal' or coloured powder for the festival.

March 19, 2024
March 19, 2024
       
Preparations for Holi | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

A worker collects dried natural color powder kept at the roof of a factory for selling during the Hindu festival of color Holi, in Ahmedabad. The festival will be celebrated on March 25.

Preparations for Holi | Photo: PTI
Vendors arrange water guns printed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pictures and BJP symbol at a shop, ahead of the festival of 'Holi', in Jammu.

Preparations for Holi | Photo: PTI
Family members of artist Avaz Mohammad prepare 'Gulal Gota', balls made with lac and dry eco-friendly coloured powder, ahead of the Holi festival, in Jaipur.

Preparations for Holi | Photo: PTI
Workers prepare coloured powder 'Gulal' at a factory head of Holi festival, in Jaipur.

Preparations for Holi | Photo: PTI
Workers prepare coloured powder 'Gulal' at a factory head of Holi festival, in Jaipur.

Preparations for Holi | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
A worker collects dried natural color powder kept at the roof of a factory for selling during the Hindu festival of color Holi, in Ahmedabad.

Preparations for Holi | Photo: PTI
Workers dry coloured powder 'Gulal' ahead of the Holi festival, in Gurugram.

Preparations for Holi | Photo: PTI
Workers dry cowdung capsules in an open field ahead of the Holika Dahan festival, in Bhopal.

