In Photos: Preparations For Holi Across India

A worker collects dried natural color powder kept at the roof of a factory for selling during the Hindu festival of color Holi, in Ahmedabad. The festival will be celebrated on March 25.
Vendors arrange water guns printed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pictures and BJP symbol at a shop, ahead of the festival of 'Holi', in Jammu.
Advertisement
Family members of artist Avaz Mohammad prepare 'Gulal Gota', balls made with lac and dry eco-friendly coloured powder, ahead of the Holi festival, in Jaipur.
Advertisement
Workers prepare coloured powder 'Gulal' at a factory head of Holi festival, in Jaipur.
Workers prepare coloured powder 'Gulal' at a factory head of Holi festival, in Jaipur.
Advertisement
A worker collects dried natural color powder kept at the roof of a factory for selling during the Hindu festival of color Holi, in Ahmedabad.
Advertisement
Workers dry coloured powder 'Gulal' ahead of the Holi festival, in Gurugram.
Advertisement
Workers dry cowdung capsules in an open field ahead of the Holika Dahan festival, in Bhopal.