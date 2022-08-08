Monday, Aug 08, 2022
In Democracy, There Should Be Tolerance Towards People's Mandate: Venkaiah Naidu

Outgoing Vice President M Venkaiah, in his farewell speech, advised the government to be tolerant of the people's(opposition's) mandate.

M Venkaiah Naidu Photo: SANSAD/PTI

Updated: 08 Aug 2022 9:41 pm

Outgoing Vice President M Venkaiah had a word of advice for the government and the Opposition on Monday when he said in a democracy, there should be tolerance towards a mandate given by the people and the members of the treasury benches in Parliament, despite having numbers in their favor, should let the other side have its say.

Naidu said this while addressing his farewell function organized by the members of Parliament in the Parliament House complex in the evening. He underlined the need for patience in political life and said those seeking a change of guard should go back to the people to achieve it. "If you don't have patience, you will become a patient," he said.

The Rajya Sabha chairman also said the government, despite having a majority, should give respect to the Opposition. "Let the Opposition have its say, then the government will have its way because it has the majority... This is my advice," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Leader of the Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, and Leader of the Opposition in the Upper House Mallikarjun Kharge were present on the occasion, besides several MPs. A farewell message on behalf of the Rajya Sabha members was presented to Naidu by Harivansh.

In the message, the members of the Upper House said: "As an immaculate wordsmith, you (Naidu) have often added a dash of humor when tensions ran high by weaving words together in a rhyming but meaningful way. Your oratorical brilliance laced with instant wit and humor makes you one of the finest speakers we have witnessed in our parliamentary polity in recent times... Sir, we are beholden to you for deftly steering the functioning of the House during the unprecedented Covid pandemic. Your concerns in ensuring our personal health and safety during the difficult time while making the House functional will be remembered for times to come," it read.

Tags

National M Venkaiah Naidu Parliament House Complex Rajya Sabha Harivansh
