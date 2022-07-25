Monday, Jul 25, 2022
Humid Monday Morning In Delhi; Light Rain Expected

According to the India Meteorological Department, the city will witness a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain and thundershowers.

Rain in New Delhi Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh

Updated: 25 Jul 2022 10:11 am

Delhiites woke up to a humid Monday with the minimum temperature settling at 26.8 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year. 

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 82 per cent. The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 36 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

Delhi on Sunday witnessed rains in some parts. According to the India Meteorological Department, the city will witness a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain and thundershowers.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature was 25.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below the average, while the maximum temperature settled at 34.9 degrees Celsius. 

(With PTI Inputs)

National New Delhi Light Rain Expected India Meteorological Department (IMD) Light Rain And Thundershowers 26.8 Degrees Celsius Relative Humidity Air Quality Index (AQI)
