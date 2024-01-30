How ED Took Centre-Stage In BJP-JMM Face-Off In Jharkhand

Nishikant Dubey, BJP leader and the MP from Jharkhand’ Godda Seat, has trained his guns against the CM and his party. Dubey alleged on X on Tuesday that there were plans to get Soren’s wife Kalpana Soren sworn in as the CM.

Rumours about a possible change in Jharkhand’s leadership have been doing the rounds for almost a month now. They intensified when Sarfaraz Ahmad, the JMM MLA from the Gandey seat, resigned on December 31. At the time, he had told Outlook: “Me and my party are ready to handle any situation, and that is why I have resigned.”

The BJP has alleged that Ahmad had been made to vacate the seat so that the CM’s wife could contest the assembly election from there.