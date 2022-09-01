How Adivasi Domestic Help Was Rescued From Suspended BJP Leader Seema Patra's House

Suspended BJP Leader Seema Patra, who was arrested over allegedly torturing her Adivasi domestic help, sent her son to Ranchi Institute of Neuro-Psychiatry and Allied Sciences when she learnt he was trying to help the 29-year-old tribal woman, Sunita.

Acting on a tip-off from Patra's son, Ayushman Patra, Vivek Anand Baskey, a government officer rescued Sunita after learning how she was being tortured inside the house.

In an interview with NDTV, Baskey said that on August 2 he received a "frantic" call from Ayushman and learnt that there was a girl in his home who had to be rescued.

"It was around midnight on August 2, around 1:15 am. He called me and his voice was at a very high pitch. He was telling me, Baskey, please save that girl. He said Seema Patra was assaulting her in a terrible way," he said to NDTV.

Baskey added that around the same time, Seema also called him complaining that Ayushman is not acting in a good health and something must be done to control his ansgt.

When Baskey arrived at their residence, he was denied entry into the house.

"Being a responsible citizen, it was my moral duty to save that woman," said Mr Baskey.

After receiving terrifying videos of the assault from Ayushman, Baskey and his wife got into a discussion and eventually he rescued Sunita on the second attempt.

Jharkhand police on Wednesday arrested Patra, wife of a retired IAS officer. Patra had allegedly kept the woman captive in her residence in Ranchi's posh Ashok Nagar area for several years. Patra was suspended by BJP after a video of Sunita, narrating her ordeal, went viral on social media with demands for Patra's arrest.

'Madam would beat me'

Speaking with the media, Sunita said that she was beaten up whenever she made a mistake while working.

"I have throat issues. What you heard is exactly what happened to me. Madam used to beat me up when I used to make a mistake while working," said 29-year-old Sunita, who is a tribal woman, at the hospital.

Commenting on Patra's action, BJP leader and former Jharkhand chief minister Babulal Marandi said, "We came here to meet the victim, she's a poor lady and used to work at her house. The way she was beaten by her was not right. It's good that she has been arrested & the party has also removed her."



