Saturday, Dec 10, 2022
Homecoming: Delhi Congress Vice-President Returns To Congress Camp Hours After Joining AAP

Homecoming: Delhi Congress Vice-President Returns To Congress Camp Hours After Joining AAP

Delhi Congress Vice-President Ali Mehdi with Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Delhi Congress Vice-President Ali Mehdi with Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra Twitter

Updated: 10 Dec 2022 8:16 am

The vice-president of Delhi Congress, Ali Mehdi gets back to the Congress camp within few hours of joining the Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday.

The two Congress councillors, Sabila Begum and Nazia Khatoon, along with Mehdi, joined the AAP. Sabila won from ward number 243 - Mustafabad while Khatoon won from ward number 245 -- Brij Puri.

Taking to Twitter, Mehdi said, "I am a worker of Rahul Gandhi." He also added that councillors Sabila Begum from Mustafabad and Nazia Khatoon from Brijpuri, who had joined AAP along with him, also rejoined the Congress.

The announcement of rejoining Congress came from Mehdi came after receiving huge backlash as massive protest erupted in Mustafabad against his decision and party workers slammed him.

However, after Mehdi's announcement that he had rejoined Congress, several party leaders are showing their support online.

The AAP claimed a decisive victory in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections, winning 134 of the 250 wards. Nine Congress candidates had emerged victorious in the elections but the number was reduced to seven after Sabila Begum and Nazia Khatoon announced that they joined AAP.

The anti-defection law does not apply to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls. 

AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said the Congress leaders decided to join his party after seeing the work done by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

 "We have invited the BJP and the Congress to work for the betterment of Delhi. I am very happy to announce that Delhi Congress vice-president Ali Mehdi and the party's two newly-elected councillors Sabila Begum and Nazia Khatoon are joining the AAP," Pathak said at a press conference.

(With PTI Inputs)

