Himachal Pradesh: 2 Trekkers Die At Bir Billing, Pet German Shepherd Guards Bodies For Next 2 Days

In a tragic incident where two trekkers died during an expedition in Himachal Pradesh's Bir Billing, the German Shepherd dog that was accompanying them, guarded their bodies and kept barking till they were found by the rescue teams on Tuesday, nearly 48 hours since the time they went missing.

As per media reports, the deceased trekkers have been identified as 30-year-old Abhinandan Gupta from Punjab's Pathankot and 26-year-old Pranita Wala from Pune.

After preliminary investigation, the two appear to have died after a fall. However, the authorities said the post-mortem would confirm the cause of death.

Himachal's Bir Billing, located at an altitude of 5,000 feet, is a well-known destination, particularly for treks and paragliding.