National

'I’m A Warrior…': What Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu Said On Rumours Of Resignation

Speculations on Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's resignation surfaced amongst the escalating political drama in the state as the ruling Congress party legislators threatened a rebellion and the BJP called for a floor test.

Outlook Web Desk
Outlook Web Desk

February 28, 2024

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Refuting the floating rumours on his resignation amid the escalating political drama in Himachal Pradesh following Congress' defeat in Rajya Sabha elections, CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday rubbished the speculations and asserted that the Congress government would complete its full 5-year term.

"Neither has anyone asked for my resignation nor have I given my resignation to anyone. We will prove the majority. We will win, the people of Himachal will win", Sukhu told reporters.

"There are reports in some media houses that the CM has resigned. I want to clarify that I haven't resigned. I am a warrior. I also want to make it clear that the Congress government will complete its full 5-year term", he further added.

Besides defeat in the Rajya Sabha polls, the ruling Congress today faced another blow with the resignation of minister Vikramaditya Singh.

Vikramaditya Singh, son of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh stated that the party was ignoring its MLAs.

Furthermore, 15 BJP MLAs, including Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur, were expelled from the Himachal Pradesh Assembly as well after seeking a floor test after the ruling party's defeat.

Tags
Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement