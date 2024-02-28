'I’m A Warrior…': What Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu Said On Rumours Of Resignation

Refuting the floating rumours on his resignation amid the escalating political drama in Himachal Pradesh following Congress' defeat in Rajya Sabha elections, CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday rubbished the speculations and asserted that the Congress government would complete its full 5-year term.

"Neither has anyone asked for my resignation nor have I given my resignation to anyone. We will prove the majority. We will win, the people of Himachal will win", Sukhu told reporters.

"There are reports in some media houses that the CM has resigned. I want to clarify that I haven't resigned. I am a warrior. I also want to make it clear that the Congress government will complete its full 5-year term", he further added.