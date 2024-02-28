'I’m A Warrior…': What Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu Said On Rumours Of Resignation

Refuting the floating rumours on his resignation amid the escalating political drama in Himachal Pradesh following Congress' defeat in Rajya Sabha elections, CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday rubbished the speculations and asserted that the Congress government would complete its full 5-year term.
"Neither has anyone asked for my resignation nor have I given my resignation to anyone. We will prove the majority. We will win, the people of Himachal will win", Sukhu told reporters.
"There are reports in some media houses that the CM has resigned. I want to clarify that I haven't resigned. I am a warrior. I also want to make it clear that the Congress government will complete its full 5-year term", he further added.
Besides defeat in the Rajya Sabha polls, the ruling Congress today faced another blow with the resignation of minister Vikramaditya Singh.
Vikramaditya Singh, son of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh stated that the party was ignoring its MLAs.
Furthermore, 15 BJP MLAs, including Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur, were expelled from the Himachal Pradesh Assembly as well after seeking a floor test after the ruling party's defeat.