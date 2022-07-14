Thursday, Jul 14, 2022
Himachal Pradesh Adds 422 Covid-19 Cases

Himachal Pradesh on Thursday recorded 422 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its tally to 2,88,915, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,126, officials said.

COVID-19 pandemic: Students at a school Photo: PTI

Updated: 14 Jul 2022 7:43 pm

There has been an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the hill state over the past few days. Himachal Pradesh recorded 71 cases on Sunday, 244 on Monday, 356 on Tuesday, and 358 on Wednesday.

Of the fresh cases reported on Thursday, 124 were from Kangra, 67 from Chamba, 69 from Shimla, 36 from Mandi, 28 from Sirmaur, 26 from Hamirpur, 22 from Kullu, 20 from Bilaspur, 14 from Solan, 10 from Una, five from Kinnaur and one from Lahaul-Spiti, the officials said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 1,810, up from 1,580 the previous day, they said.

There are 424 active cases in Kangra, 371 in Chamba, 221 in Shimla, 165 in Mandi, 128 in Kullu, 124 in Sirmaur, 102 in Hamirpur, 89 in Bilaspur, 87 in Solan, 46 in Una, 37 in Kinnaur and 16 in Lahaul-Spiti, they added.

As many as 191 more people recuperated from the disease in the state, taking the number of recoveries to 2,82,960, according to the officials.

