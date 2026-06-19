Himachal Govt to Provide Non-Practising Allowance to Super-Speciality Doctors

Super-speciality doctors in Himachal Pradesh will receive non-practising allowance (NPA) from the government to further strengthen healthcare services in the state, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has said.
Presiding over a review meeting of the health department on Thursday evening, he said his government was committed to providing quality healthcare services to patients within the state.
"There was no shortage of funds for modernising the health sector," he said, according to a statement issued here on Friday.
The chief minister directed the health department to categorise all community health centres (CHCs) based on population coverage so that staffing and infrastructure could be provided according to actual requirements.
He said the government held several rounds of discussions with doctors regarding healthcare reforms. Non-practising allowance (NPA) would be given to super-speciality doctors to further strengthen healthcare services, Sukhu added.
According to the statement, Sukhu will personally visit various health institutions and interact with doctors to formulate a future roadmap for further improvements in the sector.
He said that in districts without medical colleges, facilities at zonal and regional hospitals were being upgraded to provide better healthcare services to patients, and recruitments were being undertaken to address shortages of doctors, paramedical staff and technicians.