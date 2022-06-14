Tuesday, Jun 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

High Court Directs Mangaluru Court Not To Pronounce Judgement On Maintainability Of Mosque Suit

The III Additional Civil Court in Mangaluru is hearing a suit by T A Dhananjaya and B A Manoj Kumar claiming that architecture of a temple was discovered during the renovation of the Assayed Abdullahi Madani mosque in Malali, Thenka Ulipady village, near Mangaluru.

High Court Directs Mangaluru Court Not To Pronounce Judgement On Maintainability Of Mosque Suit
High Court of Karnataka

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Jun 2022 3:33 pm


The High Court of Karnataka has directed a court in the coastal city of Mangaluru not to pronounce its verdict on the maintainability of an original suit that seeks to survey a local mosque. The III Additional Civil Court in Mangaluru is hearing a suit by T A Dhananjaya and B A Manoj Kumar claiming that architecture of a temple was discovered during the renovation of the Assayed Abdullahi Madani mosque in Malali, Thenka Ulipady village, near Mangaluru. They have sought a survey of the mosque to verify this claim.
       

 Senior advocate Vivek Reddy, appearing for the same petitioners in the HC, argued that there should be a survey by a court- appointed commissioner and a report based on it, but the lower court should not be allowed to decide on the maintainability of such a case before that. If the suit in the lower court is dismissed on maintainability, there were chances of the structures inside the mosque being removed or destroyed, he argued. The single-judge bench of the High Court of Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum on Monday issued notice to the mosque authorities and directed the lower court not to pronounce its verdict on the maintainability of the suit and adjourned the hearing to June 17. The lower court had earlier directed the mosque authorities not to remove the contested structures. 

Related stories

Trapeze, Circus, Jugglers, And Beyond: The Saga Of A Temple, A Mosque And A Survey

Mosque Committee Chairman Booked For Allegedly Threatening Lawyer In UP: Police

Hindu Activists Defy Prohibitory Orders, Recite Hanuman Chalisa Near Karnataka Mosque

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National High Court Judges Karnataka Mangaluru Mosque Survey Civil Court T A Dhananjaya B A Manoj Kumar Assayed Abdullahi Madani Mosque In Malali Thenka Ulipady Village Senior Advocate Vivek Reddy
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Was India's First Dalit President K.R. Narayanan Really A Christian?

Was India's First Dalit President K.R. Narayanan Really A Christian?

Whose Pão Is it: Into The World Of Goa’s Famed Bread

Whose Pão Is it: Into The World Of Goa’s Famed Bread